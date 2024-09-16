Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $812,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13,360.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,610,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.88.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $243.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average of $266.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $335.73. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

