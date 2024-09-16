Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROP opened at $551.84 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $547.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.