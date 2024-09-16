PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

PLDT (NYSE:PHIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.634 dividend. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

