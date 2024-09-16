PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get PLDT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHI

Institutional Trading of PLDT

PLDT Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.634 dividend. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.