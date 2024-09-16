PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Shares of PLDT stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.634 dividend. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
