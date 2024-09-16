Pollux Coin (POX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.97 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $10.97 million and $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,998,101 coins and its circulating supply is 39,997,983 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,993,970.048126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.26535082 USD and is down -7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

