Ponke Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. Ponke has a market cap of $113.85 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ponke has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ponke

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.27204193 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $10,542,951.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

