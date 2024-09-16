Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,428 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,719 shares of company stock worth $47,133,109. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $259.13 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.92, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

