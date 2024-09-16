Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $196.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.88. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.