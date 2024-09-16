Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,263,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,221 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 107.1% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,051,000 after purchasing an additional 951,446 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

