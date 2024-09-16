Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,797 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.