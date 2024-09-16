Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,458 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $519.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $528.76.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

