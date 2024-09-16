Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 324,977 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324,977 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

