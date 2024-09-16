Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,317 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $163.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.