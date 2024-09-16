Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.71% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 155,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 263,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 217,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 77,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $48.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $450.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

