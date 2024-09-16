Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.09

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.09 and last traded at $55.91, with a volume of 115938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.