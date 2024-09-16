Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 389,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 335,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Profire Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 118,550 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.47 on Monday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

