Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $129.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

