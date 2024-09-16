ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.33

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.33 and last traded at $105.86, with a volume of 570831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,741,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

