ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $113.42

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $113.42, but opened at $109.56. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $108.82, with a volume of 136,193 shares changing hands.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Client First Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 750.4% during the 2nd quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $767,000.
About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
