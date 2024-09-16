Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Down 27.4% in August

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,891,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 3,980,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Prosus Price Performance

Prosus Company Profile

PROSY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 195,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,492. Prosus has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

