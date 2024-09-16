Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Down 27.4% in August

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,891,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 3,980,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.
