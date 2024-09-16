Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $343.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $334.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays raised their target price on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.85.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $360.45. 119,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $362.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after buying an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $4,701,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

