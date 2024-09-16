Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Up to $18.51

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $19.00. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 19,754 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLSE

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.