Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Up to $18.51

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $19.00. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 19,754 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
