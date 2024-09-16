PulteGroup, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $13.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $139.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $140.77. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.