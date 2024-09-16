pzETH Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. pzETH has a market cap of $45.81 million and approximately $914,710.73 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pzETH has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One pzETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,716.11 or 0.04631132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

pzETH Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 54,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 54,583.95904843. The last known price of pzETH is 2,682.30644206 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $223,542.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.