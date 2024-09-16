Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down to $107.65

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $107.65, but opened at $104.70. Qorvo shares last traded at $99.82, with a volume of 241,842 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Qorvo Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,591,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,298,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after acquiring an additional 120,213 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,665,000 after acquiring an additional 550,111 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 17,255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

