Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 62,929 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,032.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 96,434 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 33.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $2,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,825,000 after purchasing an additional 166,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LNC opened at $29.45 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

