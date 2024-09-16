Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $7.57 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $185,339,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,091,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $85.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

