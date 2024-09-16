Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 247,497 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1,548.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for about 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 369,838 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 78,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,939 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $50.83 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

