Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 59,868 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 88,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

Read Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.