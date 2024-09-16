Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alcoa by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alcoa by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

