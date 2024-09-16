Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,956 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after acquiring an additional 554,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,340,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 2.2 %

CHH stock opened at $125.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.44.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Choice Hotels International

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,401 shares of company stock worth $4,497,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.