Quilter Plc Acquires Shares of 6,250 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $98.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

