Quilter Plc Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DLB opened at $71.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $288.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.