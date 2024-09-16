Quilter Plc Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $923.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $877.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $897.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $833.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 451,900 shares of company stock valued at $418,732,178 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

