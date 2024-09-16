Quilter Plc Lowers Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

