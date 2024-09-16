Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,923,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227,512 shares during the quarter. Radian Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $90,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,863,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,542,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,365,000 after purchasing an additional 89,363 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,833,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 435,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,927,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,796. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

