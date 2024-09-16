Radicle Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.39 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $54.57 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,763,430 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

