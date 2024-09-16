Rally Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $30.95 million and approximately $869,741.22 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Rally
Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,219,106,835 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Rally is rly.network.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
