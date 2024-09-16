Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00.
About Ramsay Health Care
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ramsay Health Care
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.