Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.