Rathbones Group PLC Acquires New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

MSCI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $561.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $542.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.51.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

