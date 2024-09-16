Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $894,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,272.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPP opened at $45.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.