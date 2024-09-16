Rathbones Group PLC Buys 52 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $565.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $552.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.40.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

