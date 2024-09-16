Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Microchip Technology by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after buying an additional 891,297 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

