Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

