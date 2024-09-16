Rathbones Group PLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $90.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

