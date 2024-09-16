Rathbones Group PLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $569.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.