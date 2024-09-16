Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.80 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

