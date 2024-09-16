Rathbones Group PLC Sells 4,942 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VNQ opened at $98.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

