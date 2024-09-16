Rathbones Group PLC Sells 534 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.