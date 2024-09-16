Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $62.60 and last traded at $62.64. 544,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,841,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

Specifically, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 24,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 974,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 110.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

